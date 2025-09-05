Atiku slams police summon for El-Rufai, alleges crackdown on opposition

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described the summons of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, leaders of the African Democratic Congress, the attack on former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, and the disruption of the Katsina Elders Forum security meeting as a “coordinated and dangerous assault on dissenting voices.”

The former Vice President also raised the alarm over what he described as growing authoritarian tendencies under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media office, Atiku warned that recent developments across the country posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic values.

The statement partly read, “The recent events in Kaduna, Katsina, and other areas highlight a troubling trend towards authoritarianism under the Tinubu administration.

“The summons of Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and leaders of the ADC in Kaduna, the brazen attack on former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, and the violent disruption of the Katsina Elders Forum meeting on security reforms are not isolated incidents.

“Instead, they signify a coordinated and dangerous assault on dissenting voices, civic freedoms, and the very essence of pluralistic democracy.”

Atiku underscored the importance of allowing diverse opinions in a democratic society.

“It is important to emphasise that dissent is vital to democracy. Criminalising opposition, attacking reformist voices, and undermining peaceful civic engagement erode the foundations of our Republic.

“No government that resorts to intimidation and uses security agencies as weapons against perceived opponents can genuinely uphold democratic principles.

“Without a doubt, Nigeria is dangerously close to slipping into authoritarian rule if these patterns of repression continue unabated. We cannot afford to return to an era marked by fear, silence, and impunity,” he continued.

He further called on Nigerians across political divides to see the defence of democracy as a collective responsibility.

“I urge all Nigerians, both statesmen and citizens, to recognise the urgency of this moment. Defending our democracy cannot be the sole responsibility of the opposition; it is a collective national duty.

“Power is transient, but history will harshly judge those who wield it against the people instead of in their service.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, not just the ruling party or any single individual. We must not allow the principles of liberty, justice, and the rule of law to be undermined by partisan desperation,” Atiku added.

