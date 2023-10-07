Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday night, sought the leave of the Supreme Court to bring in fresh evidence to prove that President Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The documents Atiku sought to tender are the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University on Monday.

Atiku predicated his prayers on Order 2, Rule 12(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, Section 137(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court as granted by Section 6(6)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The application dated October 5, but filed on October 6, specifically prayed the apex court for an order granting him leave “to produce and for the court to receive fresh and additional evidence by way of deposition on oath from the Chicago State University for use in this appeal to wit: the certified discovery deposition made by Caleb Westberg on behalf of Chicago State University on October 3, 2023, disclaiming the certificate presented by the 2nd respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

