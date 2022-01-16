Atiku secures diaspora support for PDP’s presidential ticket

As the process of the 2023 presidential election gets underway, interested aspirants have commenced consultation towards securing the support of party stakeholders and members especially towards the first hurdle of primaries election of the party.

To this end, the Atiku team has been moving round the country in consultation with the party leaders.

The team led by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has secured the endorsement of over 25 states for a probable Atiku presidential run.

Atiku Abubakar, a frontline contender for the office of the President, though has not publicly announced his intention to run for the highest office in the country, but a passionate Atiku has never hidden his desire to lead Nigeria out of the current despicable situation it has found itself.

In continuation of the tour therefore, the Atiku team, through a statement released Sunday in Abuja, by the Director Director General of the Amalgamated Atiku Support Group, (AASG) Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the team has also taken the consultation to Nigerian citizens in the Diaspora.

The statement said AASG, a body saddled with the mandate to manage and coordinate Atiku groups in Nigeria and Diaspora has however met the leader of the Diaspora coordinators across eight European countries in the United Kingdom to galvanize support and secure the endorsements of the Diaspora Nigerians for Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting, according to the statement held at Sunburn Yacht Hotel, London and had in attendance the coordinators and members from Spain, Germany, Turkey, France, Ireland, Scotland, Holland, Belgium and the host country, England.

Others were the Director, International Affairs of the AASG Prof. Gold CW Emmanuel; European Continental Coordinator, Hon. Mayowa Aluko; Regional Coordinator, Prince Olufemi Baker; Coordinator of Special Organization, Barr. Frank Ezeigwe; West Africa Coordinator, Dr. Aleroh; UK Coordinator, Josephine Nzeogu; London Coordinator, Joy Jibike and Cynthia Okiri, Youth Advocate.

The Director General at another meeting also met with the leadership of the PDP UK Chapter led by the UK Chapter Chairman, Chief Elija Agwom Sambo.

The meeting afforded the DG and the party leadership opportunity to discuss the future of the PDP, the need to support the current National leadership of the PDP, show keen interest and invest energy and resources on the party to enable it make the right decisions when picking the presidential candidate of the opposition party.

Fabiyi urged the UK Chairman and his members to rally all other PDP foreign chapters leadership to galvanize and lend their strong voices in support of Atiku Abubakar’s ’s aspiration in 2023.

“I understand some of you may not be delegates to the party primaries, but I do know that you have voices that can help our party take the right decisions. That decision, as we all have agreed here, is Atiku Abubakar.

“We must remember that 2023 is not about Atiku but about the future of our country. Atiku in all ramifications towers above other interested aspirants,” Fabiyi said.

Sambo in his response maintained that Nigeria is presently at the precipice and a crossroads, and that it is therefore important that the PDP puts its best foot forward.

According to him, that best foot is Atiku Abubakar.

“PDP is the party to beat in 2023. Atiku today is the symbol of unity, symbol of hope and good governance in Nigeria. Even if Atiku says he is not interested, Nigerians in their millions should appeal and prevail on him to come to rescue of our country.”

He assured that the foreign chapters of the party will support the new National leadership of the party in its mission to rescue Nigeria.