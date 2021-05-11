Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, are among the resource persons to give presentations during this year’s Oxford University Africa Conference scheduled for May 28th-30th.

Hosted by the Oxford University Africa Society, the conference, the largest convening on Africa in Europe, brings together heads of state, policy makers, business leaders, academics, artists, students, and professionals of African descent to critically deliberate on and chart Africa’s way forward.

Co-chair, Mauro César, says the 2021 virtual edition themed ‘Rewriting Our Story & Asserting Africa’s Future’ will feature practical and solution-oriented conversations centred on Africa’s development in the backdrop of prevailing economic, political, environmental and health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the current global pandemic, this will be the first virtual Oxford Africa Conference. This will allow us to stream to everyone that wishes to participate regardless of where they are in the world, which has not been the case in recent years where we typically have closed our doors to the wider public,” he said.

Co-chair, Events and Media, MaryJane Nweje, also noted that the aim of the conference is to galvanize a platform to inspire, mobilise and propel Africans in the diaspora and on the continent.

“We want those attending to not only learn, but also to be fired up enough to change the African story by taking key nuggets from these intellectual discussions and changing their industry positively,” she said.