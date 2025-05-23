Atiku, Sambo visit Aregbesola ahead of Owa Obokun’s coronation + Video

Former Vice Presidents and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to a former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, at his countryhome in Ilesa, Osun State.

The visit came just hours ahead of the coronation of the 49th Owa Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

Abubakar confirmed the visit in a post shared on his verified X handle, accompanied by a video clip showing the leaders in cheerful conversation over a morning meal.

In the footage, Abubakar was seen driving into the home, who was elected as governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor, who also served as Minister in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, warmly received him and Sambo, who was the Vice President to President Goodluck Jonathan.

The duo were then seen walking into the residence together, accompanied by their supporters.

“Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola,” the Waziri Adamawa captioned the video.

The meeting attracted several notable Osun State political figures, including former APC State Chairman Lowo Adebiyi; Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji; former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti; and ex-Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Najeem Salaam.

Abubakar’s visit to Aregbesola comes amid growing efforts by opposition politicians to build coalitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Earlier in a separate post, Abubakar acknowledged the warm reception he received upon arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State for the monarch’s coronation.

He wrote: “I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today.”

