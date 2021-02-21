A viral video showing former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, playing football with some young men have been trending on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by one of his children, Alhaji Mustapha Abu Bakr, via his handle: @HHMustaphaAA.

Abu Bakr in his caption likened his dad, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, to a footballer who is getting ready for the next summer’s transfer window.

He tweeted: “Here’s my dad @atiku getting ready ahead of next summer’s transfer window.”

Meanwhile, the septuagenarian will turn 75 in March.