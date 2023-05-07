Atiku, Peter Obi, Makinde: When foes met one on one + Photos

Photographs have emerged of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 elections in Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi; and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, meeting on Saturday.

Abubakar, Obi and Makinde met in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, at the burial of the mother of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The photographs were courtesy of Vanguard News.

The Eagle Online recalls that the three political gladiators, all initially and with Abubakar and Makinde still members of the PDP, worked for different political parties and candidates for the 2023 polls.

While Abubakar flew the flag of the PDP, Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, left for the Labour Party.

Makinde was a part of the G5 that opposed the leadership of the PDP, with reports having it that he eventually backed the candidacy of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Though the three did not meet at the same point together on Saturday in Bayelsa State, Obi was seen in one of the photographs with the former Vice President, and Makinde with Abubakar in another.