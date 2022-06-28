Atiku: PDP threatens to expose Obasanjo, gives him ultimatum

The Peoples Democratic Party has threatened to “expose” former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his snide comment on its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar.

The party issued the threat through the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibril, on Monday in Kaduna.

Jibril, who spoke with newsmen, wants Obasanjo to explain what he meant by making a mistake when he picked his Vice President in 1999.

The former President had on Saturday said he made a mistake in the choice of his number two ahead of the 1999 presidential election.

He said: “One of the mistakes I made was picking my number two when I wanted to become the President.

“But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me.”

Jibril said: “I wish to appeal to former President Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said.

“Whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who Obasanjo is.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps for truncating his third term agenda.

“In any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 Insha Allah.”