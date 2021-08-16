Atiku pays tribute to Babangida at 80

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, as a pillar of unity and a firm believer in one Nigeria.

In a goodwill message on the occasion of Babangida’s 80th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, 17th of August, Atiku stated that Babangida established a record of an inclusive government that reflected Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversity.

“You can’t deny IBB the credit for his sincere efforts to build a viable federation founded on equitable representation,” Atiku said in the statement signed by Paul Ibe, his media adviser.

The former vice president noted that even Babangida’s most stubborn critics cannot deny the fact that the former military leader had built a solid national infrastructure for the country which is still standing and visible around the country.

Atiku also paid tribute to Babagida for assembling one of the best and most formidable cabinets in Nigeria’s recent history because of his commitment to excellence.

The former vice president commended Babangida’s remarkable childhood history.

He said the General lost both his parents at an early age and had to struggle to pull himself up in life.

He described IBB as a man of vast knowledge, wisdom, wealth of experience and broad outlook on life, and prayed to Allah to grant him more years in good health and vitality.