Atiku, others at evening with Theresa May + photos

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday spent an evening with British Prime Minister, Theresa May, at the Conservative Party’s summer party.

With the Waziri Adamawa at the event were his wife, Dr. Jamila Atiku Abubakar, and the founder of the Silverbird Entertainment Group and representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

The former Vice President also got to meet with members of the Theresa May cabinet, including Dr. Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade; and Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Abubakar has consistently been at the fore front of promoting free enterprise in Nigeria, an idea shared by the Conservative Government of Theresa May, which provided common ground in their discussions at the event.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, at the Conservative Party’s summer party in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, and Liam Fox, the United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar; Liam Fox, United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade; and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, and David Davis, UK Secretary of State for Brexit.

Advertisements