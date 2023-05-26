Atiku on Children’s Day, bemoans scourge of out-of-school children 

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated children across the globe and in Nigeria, especially over the celebration of Children’s Day this year.

The former Vice President said in a press release by his media office Friday, that “the celebration of Children today is to give an opportunity for today’s leaders to build a brighter future for the society.”

He remarked that while May 27 every year has been earmarked for the celebration of children, “our world is still troubled with existential threats mitigating the possibility of a promising future for our children.”

Atiku said further, “in Nigeria, for instance, we continue to grapple with the problem of out of school children and children being forced into child labour or, even, crime.

“Sadly, not much has gone into establishing a system of protection for children against these dangerous tendencies.

“Either at the governmental or civil society levels, our failures to build the wall that will shield our children from negative influences that can affect their future remains inexcusable,” the former Vice President noted.

He therefore called on parents and guardians, as well as all stakeholders in the project of ensuring a better future for the children to work in synergy and come up with specific policy frameworks that will guarantee a fairer future for the children.