Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, others in Abuja for consultative group meeting

Ex-Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alongside Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived in Abuja for the National Political Consultative Group (North) meeting.

Atiku announced their arrival in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a video showing himself and Obi exchanging pleasantries with key stakeholders ahead of the event.

“Peter Obi and I just arrived at the Abuja Continental Hotel for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event. -AA,” Atiku wrote in the accompanying caption.

In a 33-minute video obtained by our correspondent, Obi is seen addressing attendees, speaking on the country’s current challenges and highlighting how widespread poverty has hindered industrial growth.

Obi spoke about the potential of the North and emphasised the worsening poverty across the country, which has led to growing unease throughout the nation.

Also Read:

He said, “I have always said the North can change Nigeria. The greatest asset of this country is in the North…”

While the exact purpose and scope of the group remain unclear, it is believed to be a coalition platform being explored by northern political stakeholders in preparation for the 2027 presidential elections.

The meeting has drawn several prominent political figures, party leaders, and elder statesmen amid growing discussions of a possible grand coalition among opposition parties ahead of the next general elections.

Notable attendees include Rotimi Amaechi, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Adolphus Wabara, and Babachir Lawal, among others.

H.E. Peter Obi and I just arrived at the Abuja Continental Hotel for the National Political Consultative Group (North) event. -AA pic.twitter.com/t2wqnChpN9 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 25, 2025

Post Views: 4