Atiku mourns Yettisuri, former Adamawa House Majority Leader

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Hon. Hammantukur Yettisuri, former Majority Leader of the 7th Adamawa State House of Assembly.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Monday, Atiku Abubakar described Yettisuri as an astute grassroots politician who served his people with unwavering dedication.

Representing the Jada-Mbulo State Constituency twice in the Adamawa legislature, Yettisuri was known for his commitment to the welfare and development of his constituents.

Atiku noted that Yettisuri’s death is a great loss not only to his family and the Jada-Mbulo constituency but also the entire Adamawa State.

He recalled Yettisuri’s active involvement in the political landscape, including his participation in the last elections for the Federal House of Representatives.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of Hon. Hammantukur Yettisuri’s passing. He was not only a political ally but also a cherished brother. His contributions to the growth and progress of Jada-Mbulo and Adamawa State at large will be fondly remembered. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the people of Jada-Mbulo, and all who were touched by his exemplary leadership and selfless service,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President prayed for God’s mercy upon the departed soul and for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

