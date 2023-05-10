Atiku mourns PDP chieftain, Adagunodo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing away of his party’s South West Vice Chairman, Hon. Soji Oluwatukesi Adagunodo, 62, as a loss of a patriot and political asset.

Atiku, in a condolence message released by his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, described the late Adagunodo, who died in America after a brief illness, as a committed community steward, people-oriented politician, great parliamentarian and political administrator.

The Wazirin Adamawa commiserates with the PDP family both at the national and Osun State on the sad loss of their illustrious son.

“I really feel the deep pain of my in-laws, the Obokun people of Ijeshaland and everyone in Osun State at this moment of grief. May the Almighty God repose the soul of our beloved brother, and comfort his nuclear and extended families, friends and political allies.”