Atiku mourns Obadiah Mailafia

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of a fellow contestant in the election and former deputy director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

In a press release signed by his media office on Wednesday, Atiku said that the death of Mailafia was a loss to the country.

“Obadiah Mailafia was a brilliant and articulate professional who was passionate about his love for the progress of the country. He served the country well as a central banker and as a politician advanced sound arguments and did his commendable bit in mobilizing the grassroots into a political force.

“I am honoured to have contested in a presidential election with him in 2019 as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress.

“I pray that the Almighty God shall accept his soul and comfort his family and friends at this period of bereavement.”