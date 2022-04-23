Atiku mourns Oba Adeyemi, describes him as worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the news of the passing away of Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, saying the death is a great loss for Nigeria and African culture at large.

Atiku, in a press release by his media office issued Saturday, said the late Oba Adeyemi was a worthy ambassador of Yoruba culture and royal elegance.

Atiku, according to his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe recalled that his last encounter with Oba Adeyemi was in Ibadan during the coronation of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

“I admired the royal splendour of Oba Adeyemi and the fact that he remains the longest serving Alaafin means that Oyo and indeed Nigerians will not forget his reign,” the Waziri of Adamawa said.

Atiku noted that he was deeply touched by the news of Oba Adeyemi’s demise, and sends his condolences to the immediate family, Governor Seyi Makinde and the people and government of Oyo State.

He prayed to Allah to grant the soul of the late king a gentle repose and to give his immediate family and the people of Oyo Kingdom the fortitude to bear the loss of a great monarch.