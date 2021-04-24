Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar says that with the death of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, the mother of the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, another pillar has fallen in the family.

Reacting to the death of Ado Bayero’s widow, Atiku described the deceased as a personification of motherhood and strong family values that saw her children rising to prominence and behaving as true reflection of their upbringing.

Atiku praised what he called “her positive influence on the life of her children”, adding that “she was the kind of mother all children should be proud of.”

He said one of her major influences was her ability to keep the family united after the demise of Emir Ado Bayero.

The Wazirin Adamawa extended his condolences to the Bayero family, Kano State Government, the Kano and Bichi Emirate Councils over the passing of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

He prayed to Allah to forgive her soul and grant her eternal bliss in paradise.