Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said he received with deep shock the loss of his bosom friend and ex-police boss, Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, who the Wazirin Adamawa described as a super cop, patriotic Nigerian and a steward leader.

In a condolence statement by his Media Office on Friday, Abubakar was nostalgic about the invaluable time he shared with the late former Presidential Adviser on Security Matters and topnotch police detective.

“He was a friend of many decades; a value addition to society and unbiased commentator on local and global issues, who gave his all in service to his fatherland,” he remarked.

The Wazirin Adamawa commiserated with the Gambo Jimeta family, Adamawa Emirate, people of Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

While urging his bereaved family and friends to be strong and resilient to live the dreams of this eminent patriarch and true nationalist, the former Vice President prayed for the forgiveness of his sins and admittance of his soul by Allah.