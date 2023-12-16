Atiku mourns Ezeife, says ex-Anambra Governor was a change agent 

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to the former Anambra State governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife who died on Friday.

Abubakar’s message was contained in a statement he personally penned on Saturday.

The former vice president said Ezeife, a one-time governor of Anambra State and former presidential adviser, lived a life that was symbolic of his character as a responsible and respectable elder statesman.

He said: “In the days when our democracy was put in a hiatus from prolonged military rule, Ezeife took a leading role in the vanguard of the struggle to restore democracy.

“As a political leader, Ogwadike, as he is popularly known by his traditional title, exemplified the candour of a change agent who did his best to advance the good of the common man.

“As we continue to mourn his exit, his memory shall remind of his legacies and shall be an inspiration to the contemporary generation of leaders in the country.

“I wish his immediate family and the people and government of Anambra the fortitude to bear the loss of an icon.

“I also join the league of his admirers across the world to pray for a peaceful repose of his soul.”