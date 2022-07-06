Atiku mourns Barkindo’s death

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the death of a former GMD of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

While reacting on his verified Twitter handle, Atiku tweeted: “I am saddened by the passing away of the Wali of Adamawa, Secretary-General of OPEC, and former GMD NNPC, Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo.

“Barkindo left indelible marks in his service to our nation and OPEC.

“He was indeed a worthy ambassador of Nigeria. He died in active service, having delivered a speech at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja and held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari hours before passing.

“He was my very good friend, and he will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and friends, management and staff of NNPC and OPEC.

“I pray that Allah forgives his sins and grants him Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen. -AA”