Atiku mourns as ex-PDP national secretary, Rex Onyeabo, dies at 80

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extended his profound condolences to the family of Chief Rex Onyeabo on the passing of their patriarch.

The Eagle Online reports that the former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) passed on at the age of 80.

According to a statement signed by Dr Obiora Onyeabo, on behalf of the family, yesterday, the ex-PDP chieftain died peacefully on August 7, 2025.

It said Onyeabo, a founding member of the PDP, served as its National Secretary in 1999 and was on the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) until his death.

The statement added that the family would announce the funeral arrangements in due course.

In a condolence message issued by his media office in Abuja on Friday, Atiku extolled the patriotic spirit of late Onyeabo and his committed loyalty to friendship.

The statement reads: “Rex (Onyeabo) was a political ally who helped us build the PDP into a party with capacity and national reach to win elections.

“He served our country, Nigeria, well in various capacities and did not court enemies in his political journey.

“Rex was a quintessential gentleman whose smile became a trademark of both his humility and loyalty to friendship and love of family, friends, and associates.

“He was a devout Christian, worthy of emulation. Rex had a family that served God and humanity.

“I knew of his total commitment and service to the Catholic Church and the leadership roles he and his dear late wife played in the church at the national level during their lifetime.”

Atiku thanked God for Onyeabo’s fulfilled life, marked with peace, friendship, and love of the fatherland.

The Waziri of Adamawa noted that a peaceful life of service and humility are noble legacies for which Chief Rex Onyeabo will be eternally remembered for.

He prays for a peaceful repose of his soul.

