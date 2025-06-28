Atiku mourns Aminu Dantata, calls for his immortalisation

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the demise of the Kano State born billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as an earthshaking loss not only for the the people of Kano State, but also Nigerian business community and Africa at large because of his immeasurable contributions to the national economy and job creation.

Reacting to the death of Dantata, who died at 94, Abubakar said in a statement by his media office in Abuja that he was devastated by the passing of such an astute and veteran businessman, who was a legendary figure in Nigeria and Africa and whose family name instantly rings a bell.

“Aminu Dantata was a successful businessman for decades who had inspired a generation of other younger people to venture into business investment and prosperity,” he said adding: “It’s impossible to talk about business issues in Nigeria without a reference to the Dantata family.”

The Waziri Adamawa noted that Dantata was a risk taker, one of the qualities of great entrepreneurs and business investors.

He said: “I’m particularly impressed by how the late Aminu Dantata transformed the family businesses from traditional buying and selling into modern civil engineering and construction services that had created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.”

He added that the late Dantata was also imbued with the passion to serve humanity because of his extensive philanthropic activities, which he carried out quietly.

Abubakar said: “Dantata was a remarkable person who engaged in philanthropic activities without seeking publicity for his good deeds to humanity.

“To be enormously rich without ostentation is a rare quality that made Aminu Dantata a shining public figure who was a fountain of inspiration for many people.”

The former Vice President also described Dantata as “a decent and uncontroversial public figure who avoided divisive utterances”, adding: “This respectable and humble elder had also involved himself in efforts towards the promotion of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.”

Abubakar advised the Federal Government to immortalise Dantata by renaming a public institution after him in recognition of his immeasurable services to humanity and contributions to the economy.

