Atiku ‘ll lead PDP to victory in 2023 – Jerry Gana

Prof. Jerry Gana, a former member, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) says it is almost certain that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Gana said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, saying that the emergence of Atiku as the PDP candidate was a welcome development.

He said that the party failed to adopt a consensus candidate for the presidential primaries because it was unsuitable.

“We decided to make the contest open and free so that a credible candidate will emerge.

“This has shown our belief in democracy and the principles of justice and fair play,” he said.

Gana said that the party gave a free hand to delegates to ensure that they elect their choice candidate without inducement or intimidation..

”At the end, a credible candidate that can lead Nigeria and make difference has emerged,” he said.

Gana said the PDP was more focused in its quest to win the presidential election in 2023.

“We don’t care what other parties do, we don’t copy from anybody, we designed our primary election in the best possible way and it worked.

“We don’t know whether APC exists or not, where are they, the PDP has the best model for others to copy,” he said.

Gana described the primary election as successful, saying that delegates, aspirants and stakeholders conducted themselves in a peaceful manner through our the event.