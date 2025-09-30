Atiku leads delegation on congratulatory visit to Oba Ladoja, newly installed Olubadan of Ibadan

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday led a high-powered delegation of friends and political associates on a congratulatory visit to the newly installed Olubadan of Ibadan, HRH Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I.

The former Vice President’s post on his social media handles captures the essence of the visit:

“Earlier today, I led a delegation of friends and political associates to the ancient city of Ibadan on a congratulatory visit to HRH Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

My delegation included the former PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Lyel Imoke, former Kaduna State State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mallam Adamu Maina Waziri, one time Minister of Police Affairs and Mallam Kashim Imam.

I was elated that the Olubadan called every member of the delegation by their names, remembering our time together in the public service.

Indeed, His Royal Highness and all of us had shared decades of time of service to our dear nation.

I am proud that Kabiyesi, a longstanding associate, has ascended the throne of his forebears.

I regret my inability to be physically present for the historic coronation due to protocol logistics. Please overlook and forgive me. Mo dobale, Kabiyesi.

It is my prayer that you will enjoy a long reign in good health and vitality that will usher in more growth, prosperity, and peaceful Ibadanland

I trust the assurance of Oba Ladoja to serve justice to his people across all religious or political divides.

I profoundly thank the Ibadan people who turned up in their numbers to receive me and my delegation at the city gate.”