Atiku launches North-West Campaign in Sokoto, assures of people-friendly government

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday said he would run a people-friendly government if elected in 2019.

Atiku made the promise while addressing thousands of PDP supporters at the North-West Zonal launching of the 2019 Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Rally in Sokoto.

He said: “Our Nigeria of today needs leaders that will involve all in government, not some individuals who only care for their personal interests and not the country.

“We have plan to involve all Nigerians in any decision making, most especially the masses that remain our priority in PDP.

“Our target is to ensure Nigeria of our founding fathers, a country for all, a united and secure Nigeria that will attract more investors to participate in its economic growth.

“As such, we expect all hands to be on deck in order for us to successfully achieve the Nigeria we deserve.”

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, called on supporters to secure their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to vote for the party in the forthcoming election.

Secondus said: “Our PVCs are the only weapons for us to attain the required victory of our choice in 2019, as such, we protect them for the best interest of our desire.

“We are fully confident that Nigeria is for PDP and such will always remain, as it is the only party that can deliver for the people.

“So, our collective responsibility is to ensure that we come out en masse and vote for the party and also protect our votes after casting without any fear of intimidation.”

Secondus called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair election in the best interest of the country.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in his remarks welcomed all the PDP supporters from the zone and other parts of the country to the state.

He called on Nigerians to vote massively for all PDP candidates in their respective States to enable the party to deliver on its campaign promises.

Tambuwal described Atiku as a leader that can deliver all the necessary needs of Nigerians in the area of human development and all other sectors that needed to be addressed in the country.

He said: “We are confident that our party’s candidate, structure and reputation will be the best for Nigeria and Nigerians and will surely deliver the necessary needs of our people.

“As such, we have to come out en masse in February 2019 to vote for PDP for the best Nigeria of our dreams.”

In his remarks, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, said that Nigeria has a lot of challenges that need to be systematically addressed.

Jonathan said: “We believe that today we are facing a lot of challenges in our country and we believe Atiku is the only candidate that can deliver well in tackling such.”

Former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, described the gathering as a great achievement for the zone and the success of PDP in the country.

He said Atiku remained one of the tested and trusted leaders in Nigeria who deserved the support of the people to achieve a greener country for all.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said Atiku is contesting to unite Nigeria and tackle all the challenges in the country.

Other personalities who attended the rally included former governors: Babangida Aliyu of Niger, Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti and Attahiru Bafarawa of Sokoto State.

Others are: former President of the Senate, David Mark; former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmad Makarfi; former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna as well as all the PDP governorship candidates from the seven States in the zone.