Atiku: How to resolve internal crises in Katsina PDP

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said the forthcoming party congresses will resolve the lingering internal crises in the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina State.

The party’ presidential candidate in the 2023 elections said this when he spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

Abubakar said he was in the state to condole with the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the death of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

“I also condoled with the family of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Hajiya Yelwa Lawal-kaita,” he said.

Abubakar also visited the former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home, after which he condoled with the family of late Alhaji Sade, father to the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

He then visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, and condoled with him over Sade’s demise.

On the internal crises that had divided the party into two, Abubakar said: “There will soon be congresses, so people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders.”

NAN recalls that a group called PDP major stakeholders and the state caretaker committee are at loggerheads over the sale of congress forms.

While the group claimed that they were denied purchase of the forms, the state caretaker committee has remained silent on the issue in spite of several efforts to get their reaction to the allegation.