Atiku hails Chief Justice of Nigeria on resignation, salutes his successor

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party presidential flag bearer for the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu, for resigning on health grounds.

Abubakar in a press statement issued from his Media Office, Abuja, wished Muhammad well even “as I commend him for his action and service to the nation.

“I wish the newly sworn-in Acting CJN Justice Olukayode Ariowoola success as he steps in to fill the gap and assure him of my commitment to advancing the frontiers of judicial independence and the promotion of separation of powers as the bedrock of deepening democracy and development.”