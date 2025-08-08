Atiku Foundation offers scholarship to Nafisa Abdullahi, two others

Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF) has offered Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli, all global winners at the recent TeenEagle Global finals, a fully-funded scholarship.

Professor Ahmadu Shehu, the Acting Secretary of the foundation, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Shehu said that AAF, the philanthropic arm of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s businesses, has long been a champion of education in Nigeria.

According to him, the offer is a promise to cover their education till they graduate from the university.

He said that a letter has been sent to the girls in that regard.

He said: “The scholarship will fund the remainder of their secondary education and their entire university journey at any institution of their choosing.

“For these girls, their achievement at the TeenEagle competition was a testament to their hard work. Now, the scholarship from the AAF is a powerful affirmation of their potential.

“It is also a beacon of hope, showing that with dedication and support, dreams can become a reality regardless of a child’s background or social class.”

Shehu said that the gesture aligned with the foundation’s commitment to supporting quality education, especially for girls and other vulnerable groups.

He said this was in recognition that empowering young women is a powerful investment in the future of the nation.

