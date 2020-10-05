The Atiku Care Foundation (ACF) has announced the appointment of Godspower Oshodin as its National Director of Publicity.

The Director-General of ACF, Aliyu Abbas, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Oshodin would be overseeing the affairs of the foundation and ensure proper collaboration with the media.

He said that the appointment was in recognition of Oshodin’s track records in community engagements and leadership skills as well as the successes he had recorded in his chosen career.

According to Abbas, ACF has become a centerpiece, promoting discipline, teamwork, cooperation and healthy interplay of ideas.

This, he said, had made the foundation to pursue its goals, mission and vision vigorously in order to achieve results.

The ACF director-general said that the new national director of publicity would bring his wealth of experience and expertise in carrying out his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

“Oshodin is a multi-award winning media entrepreneur, poet, writer, journalist, film-maker, farmer, United Nations volunteer, founder, Naija Gist and Gossips Online Newspaper and President, Nigeria Bloggers’ Forum.

“Oshodin is the Founder/Chairman of Solution Media Global and Godspower Oshodin Global Foundation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of his poems and articles had featured in some newspapers and magazines across the world, including newyorkessays.com.