Atiku flays flagrant violation of citizens’ rights 

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, has slammed the Police for their blatant breach of citizens’ rights and disregard for court orders.

His outrage followed the arrest and transportation of Yusuf Sheriff Banki from Abuja to Maiduguri, Borno State in defiance of a standing court order.

Justice M. A. Madugu of the Bwari Judicial Division had on June 13, 2024 granted an order restraining the IGP, AIG Zone 15, CP FCT, their agents, privies or anybody acting on their authority from arresting, intimidating, harassing and threatening Banki and his families pending the determination of the suit before the court.

But the Nigeria Police acted in breach of that order.

Abubakar is incensed by the Gestapo-style arrest, which flagrantly violated a valid and subsisting court injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 15, and the Commissioner of Police FCT from arresting Banki.

Condemning the action, he berated the Police for their impunity and lack of respect for the rule of law and citizens’ rights. He decried the incident as reminiscent of the oppressive military dictatorship era when citizens were detained without adherence to legal processes.

Also Read:

Emphasising that Nigeria is a nation of law and order, Abubakar called on the Police to unconditionally release Yusuf Sheriff Banki.

He also highlighted a worrying trend of journalists being arrested under the guise of the cybersecurity law for holding leaders accountable.

Post Views: 0