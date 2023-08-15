Atiku felicitates with Peter Odili at 75

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with a former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili as he turns 75 years, describing him as an uncommon leader for emulation.

The congratulatory message by the former Vice President to the former Governor was contained in a statement.

In the statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Monday, Abubakar extolled Odili’s rare humility and calmness even in the face of provocation as attributes that set him out as a unique and exemplary leader.

He said: “Odili’s posture in and out of office served as a desirable model for upcoming leaders to emulate and imbibe.

“Your Excellency, You have shown by your dispositions in and out of political office that you are a great mentor with strength of character and high reputation.

“I pray that Almighty God continues to guide, guard and prosper you, even as he blesses you with abounding health and many more years of personal fulfillment and distinguished service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria.”