Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Prince Olusola Akanmode over the celebration of his 70th birthday.

Akanmode is a time-long associate of the former Vice-President, serving as his Chief of Staff during the presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Their relationship has traversed decades, touching on several fields, including politics, business and family affiliations.

Abubakar, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him on Monday, said Prince Akanmode has spent the past seven decades showcasing himself to the world as a brilliant individual with exceptional skills at achieving success in his endeavours.

He described Akanmode as an asset to the country and a leader who has paid his dues for the growth of the fatherland.

The former Vice President joined millions of well wishers to wish the Kogi State born politician and statesman a befitting birthday celebration and that the almighty God should continue to enrich him with wisdom and good health to nurture the next generation of leaders, a statement from the Atiku Media Office said on Monday.

