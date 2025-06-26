Atiku, El-rufai others are political IDPs — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, former Governor Nasir el-Rufai and others planning to form a coalition to unseat him in 2027 as political Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

President Tinubu said this in his speech on Wednesday during his visit to Nasarawa State where he commissioned projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He described members of the coalition as gangsters who are planning to unseat themselves.

He said without mentioning the names of those he was referring to: “I’m not geared for what they are trying to pull on me: early political campaign.

“But who is a politician who will keep quiet when gangsterism is forming a coalition to unseat themselves?

“You have listened to Dele Alake.

“I won’t dwell much on the economic dynamism we are facing, but the hope is here.

“You will have no regrets.

“I could see hard work coming from Governor Sule, determined to use the resources available to him for the benefit and stability of Nasarawa State.

“Sule is doing well because Bola Tinubu is doing well too.

“Those who have triggered the early politics and prediction of collation suddenly, don’t pay them any attention, they are the political IDPs.”

