Former Vice President of Nigeria and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the unprovoked daily killings and maiming of Nigerians all over the country.

In a press release by his media office in Abuja on Monday, the former Vice President expressed dismay at the level of blood-letting in the country, for which he said, “there can be no justification.”

The Waziri of Adamawa’s reaction was necessitated by the Thursday, the 3rd of June killing of 88 persons in Kebbi State, with many still missing or unaccounted for, in a state that is yet to recover from the boat accident that claimed the lives of over 100 people; the reported killing of persons in states like Niger and Imo, with the attack on a police station in Delta state; the Sunday’s killing of 22 persons in Igangan in Oyo State with yet, another reported attack that has claimed scores of lives in Zamfara State today.

The former Vice President expressed deep concerns about how far “these criminal elements in our midst are willing to go, but most worryingly, how we, as citizens, can continue to absorb these shocks unabatedly.”

He expressed deep concern about the depreciating value of human life in the country.

Atiku noted with sadness how all these negative activities are debilitating the development as a democracy, and cautioned that no nation can witness any meaningful growth in the midst of this kind of chaos.

While noting the efforts of the nation’s security agencies in battling these criminal elements, Atiku urged them not “to rest on their oars until we regain our country back from those that are determined to pull it into the abyss.”

He urged the government and the security agencies to place greater priority on the protection of lives and property of the citizens, “being the first line charge of duty to the citizens.”

He acknowledged that the fight against insecurity can be herculean in terms of human and financial resources, but observed that “it’s a course that as a nation, we have no choice but to face it headlong.”

The former Vice President condoled with the families of all those affected and prayed for the repose of the souls of their loved ones.