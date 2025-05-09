Atiku congratulates Pope Leo XIV, felicitates with Catholic Church

Former Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his elevation as the Supreme Pontiff and Bishop of Rome.

The congratulatory message from Abubakar was contained in a statement released through his Media Office to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

The Waziri Adamawa also felicitated with the entire Christians and the Catholic faithful across the world, commending the Catholic Church for the serenity, spiritual discernment that guided the election of the new Pontiff.

He described the process as a profound testament to the Church’s commitment to divine guidance and sacred tradition.

Abubakar urged the new Pontiff to continue the sacred mission of the Church in advancing peace among nations, championing the dignity of the poor and marginalised, and upholding the timeless values of compassion, justice, and mercy — the enduring legacy of Pope Francis.

“The elevation of Your Holiness by your brother Cardinals is a solemn testament to your steadfast devotion to the Gospel, humility in pastoral service, and perseverance,” he said.

He added: “I join the faithful across the world in praying that your pontificate will be a beacon of light in these turbulent times— a bridge-builder among nations and faiths, a shepherd to the flock, and a tireless voice for the voiceless.

“May your reign be marked by fruitful engagement, inter-religious dialogue, and the furtherance of service to humanity.”

