Atiku congratulates Eze Anaba, others on their election, hails NGE for successful conference 

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) for a successful election of its executive officers.

The former Vice President in a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe on Sunday, specifically felicitates with the newly elected President of the NGE, Eze Anaba and other officials of the Guild.

Atiku noted that the theme of this year’s NGE conference titled: Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance, is a reflection of the mandate of the NGE as gatekeepers of the media, to ensure that democracy thrives in the country.

“The theme of the National Biennial Convention was germane.

“The huge attendance, arguably the highest in the history of the conference, is an indication of the priority that the editors attach to the task of pulling Nigeria out from the brink.

“To this end, I am happy that the media in Nigeria is still a partner in progress as far as the fight for deepening democracy is concerned.

“I will urge the newly elected president and other executive members of the NGE to continue keeping focus on safeguarding democracy as a tool for rallying citizens to development,” Atiku said.