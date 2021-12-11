Atiku condoles Prof. Odidi over father-in-law’s death

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has condoled Prof. Isa Odidi over the death of his father-in-law, the Sarkin Ban Kano, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan.

Prof. Odidi, a former Director of Diaspora in the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign of 2019, is married to Dr. Amina Mukhtar Sarkin Bai, the daughter of the late kingmaker.

In a condolence statement in Abuja, Atiku described the late Sarkin Bai “as a veteran parliamentarian who contributed greatly to our democratic journey.”

According to Atiku, “the late Sarkin Bai is respected in life and death because of his vast experience and wisdom” adding that “he passed away at a time when his valuable advice was most needed by the country’s rulers.”

The former Vice President particularly paid tribute to the late Sarkin Bai “for his commitment to unity and national integration,” saying that “the marriage of his daughter, Dr. Amina to Prof. Odidi is a testimony to the Sarkin Bai’s sincere commitment to national unity.”