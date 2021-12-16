Atiku condoles Ezeife over loss of wife

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his deepest sympathy to the former governor of Anambra State, and a prominent Igbo leader, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife on the demise of his wife, Njideka Ezeife, a former First Lady of Anambra State.

In a message of condolence on Thursday in Abuja, Atiku said Mrs. Njideka Ezeife was an elegant First Lady of Anambra State during the aborted 3rd Republic, and a woman political leader in the defunct Social Democratic Party, who contributed immensely to the victory of the party in Anambra State and in the annulled Presidential election.

At the domestic front, the former Vice President said she was a homely and receptive woman whose hospitality and care for others was an eloquent testimony worthy of emulation.

“It is very painful and sad to lose such a dedicated wife and mother when she still had a lot to live for”, he said.

The Waziri of Adamawa on behalf of his family heartily condoles with Dr Ezeife and family on this loss.

He prayed that the Almighty God, who understands best these circumstances, supports the family and fill this huge vacuum for them in times of their need.