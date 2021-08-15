Atiku condemns Plateau, other killings

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State, as well as other unjustifiable killings in other parts of the country lately.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Atiku said there is a need for the government to scale up security and give all moral and logistical support for security operatives to put an end to wanton destruction of lives.

In a statement on Sunday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said though it cannot be said that security outfits are not doing their very best in the current circumstance to make citizens safe, “skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying it make us feel as though enough is not being done.”

He prayed that the Almighty Allah will heal the land accept all the souls those that have been lost to these cruel acts.