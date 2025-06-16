Atiku condemns Benue killings, urges leaders to act

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government and other political leaders to take urgent action in response to the rising violence and bloodshed in Benue State, declaring that the killings have reached an “unbearable crescendo.”

In a statement released on Monday via X, Atiku decried what he described as the continued silence and indifference of authorities in the face of the “brutal and heart-wrenching reality” in Benue and other parts of the country affected by violent attacks.

“The bloodshed in Benue State has reached a devastating crescendo — a brutal and heart-wrenching reality that can no longer be ignored,” Atiku stated.

“For years, families have buried their loved ones in silence, villages have been ravaged, and communities shattered, while those in power watch from a distance, offering nothing but hollow assurances.”

The former presidential candidate criticised the state’s response to public protests over the killings, saying the use of force on demonstrators amounted to a betrayal of leadership.

“When citizens take to the streets to protest this injustice, they are not inciting rebellion, they are crying for help,” he said. “To unleash force on grieving, defenseless citizens is not governance, it is cruelty.”

Atiku urged leaders at all levels to prioritise human lives over political optics and warned that history would not be kind to those who “chose power over people.”

“This is a call to conscience to every leader at both the federal and state levels: stop turning a blind eye while Benue drowns in blood. Stop offering condolences and start offering solutions,” he said.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive security architecture and better coordination with security agencies to protect lives and restore peace in Benue and other troubled regions such as Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Taraba.

“We urge the people not to be silenced. Raise your voices. Demand accountability. Demand justice. Demand a government that sees you, hears you, and protects you,” Atiku added.

