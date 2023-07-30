Atiku berates Tinubu’s Economic Intelligence report, insists on due diligence at PEPC

828 828

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar has berated the report of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), of the present adminstration, declaring that after going through, it reflects an “embarrassment to the think tank body”.

Atiku, in a press release signed Sunday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe declared that What is obvious in the report is that “it is a merchant purchased by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to confuse the country in an uphill task to defend the sham election of February 25, which only retained the ruling party in office”.

“Notwithstanding the preponderance of salient issues raised on the credibility of the so-called election by local and foreign observers, it is disappointing that the EIU would condescend to ballot laundering for the ruling party in the most populous Black country.

“While we wish to express our intention to apply cautious restraint in responding to the EIU on this disgraceful outing, let this be considered as a stern warning to the body to respect Nigeria’s democracy and the institution of our judiciary, and that next time, they should be more circumspect before they jump on any trade by barter jaundiced reports about Nigeria.

“However, to the APC that is going cap in hand begging for legitimacy at all impossible places, we wish to remind them of a popular local proverb that: “he who steals a drum from the palace carries the unenviable burden of where to beat it” the release warned.

Atiku further dismissed, alleging that a government that goes around to buy anything at sight to award legitimacy unto itself leaves much to the imagination of the people.

“President Tinubu and his team of lawyers had all the opportunity at the court to present his case of legitimacy before the parties closed their cases at the election petition tribunal. But rather than explore that opportunity, his lawyers were busy signing counter motions on subpoenas that seek to shed more light on his personal information” the former VP contended.

The PDP candidate said he considered it a breach of due process anything that is being done outside the walls of the court that seeks to make short circuited testimony about the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.