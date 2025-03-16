Atiku backs Lagos corper facing threats over viral video

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed support for a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps member, Ushie Uguamaye, also known as Raye, who claimed to have received threats after her viral video criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Atiku praised Raye’s courage, describing her as a symbol of a new generation of politically engaged women committed to advocacy and democratic participation.

“Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere.

“I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom—her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition,” Atiku wrote.

The former presidential candidate likened Raye to historic female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku called for support rather than hostility towards Raye.

“Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future,” Atiku said.

Raye, a corps member serving in Lagos, recently made headlines after a video she posted criticising government policies went viral.

She later claimed to have faced threats, reportedly from NYSC officials, pressuring her to take down the video.

In the video posted on her TikTok account #talktoraye on Saturday, Raye voiced frustration over Nigeria’s deteriorating economic situation, lamenting that hard work no longer guarantees financial stability.

She criticised Tinubu’s leadership, calling him a “terrible leader,” and questioned the government’s commitment to easing citizens’ hardships.

Authorities have yet to comment on her allegations.

