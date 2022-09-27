Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP South East stakeholders’ meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived in Enugu for the Peoples Democratic Party South East Stakeholders Zonal Meeting.

The PDP 2023 presidential candidate arrived through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Tuesday morning.

He is expected at the Baze Event Centre, Independence Layout Enugu, venue of the event.

The event is aimed at uniting all Ndigbo for PDP and presentation of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as Abubakar’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at the time of filing this report, the centre was already filled with party faithful from the five states in the South East.

Some members of the zone’s PDP caucus like the National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa; PDP executives; Rep Tobi Okechukwu, representing Oji River Federal Constituency; and members of the Enugu State Assembly were already seated for the programme.

Also seated for the event were prominent PDP stakeholders, including the party’s former spokesman, Oliseh Metuh; ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Hyde Onuagulichi; and Senator Uche Ekwunife.