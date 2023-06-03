Atiku arrives Bauchi for meeting called by PDP Acting Chairman

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Bauchi, Bauchi State for a meeting called by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Ililya Damagum.

The former Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 made this known on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Abubakar revealed that he was received in Bauchi by the Governors of Taraba and Adamawa State, Abu Kefas and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and other stakeholders.

He also shared photographs of his arrival in the ancient town.

He said in the tweet on Saturday: “I’ve arrived in Bauchi for the meeting called by the Acting Chairman of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, Alhaji Umar Ililya Damagum and was received by stakeholders and Governors of Taraba and Adamawa.”