Atiku appoints three youths, woman as aides

As campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, kicks off in Sokoto State on Monday, 03 December, 2018, the former Vice President of Nigeria has appointed, three youths and a woman as aides.

The new appointments are contained a press statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe in Abuja on Sunday.

The new appointees include Dr. Ahmed Adamu, Special Assistant (Youth and Strategy); Aliyu Bin Abbas; Special Assistant (Youth Support Groups); Phrank Shuaibu, Special Assistant (Public Communications) and Barr. Funmi Lamuye, Special Assistant (South-West).

Adamu, 33, academician, petroleum economist and leadership and development expert, who hails from Katsina State is the pioneer Global President of Commonwealth Youth Council. He was an international expert at the United Nation’s Global Forum on Youth. He was also ranked among the top 100 most influential young Nigerians by Advance Media Africa.

Abbas, 34, an indigene of Borno State, is Director General of the Atiku Cares Foundation. ACF, a philanthropic platform of the former Vice President for humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons and communities has under the leadership of Abbas, made great impact in bringing succor to the most vulnerable around the country especially in the Northeast zone.

Shuaibu, 43, a publicist and public communications consultant hails from Kogi State.

Lamuye, a lawyer and philanthropist is the founder of Prince Alade Lamuye Foundation, a vehicle she has used to impact on the lives of the widows in her state of Osun. She was until recently a member of the National Assembly Service Commission.