Atiku appoints Dan Ulasi adviser, Obaseki consultant

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has appointed Chief Dan Ulasi as Technical Adviser to the Presidential Candidate on Contact and Mobilisation (South East) and Dr Don Pedro Obaseki as Media Presidential Consultant.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.



According to the statement, the appointments are with immediate effect.

It said, “Ulasi, who hails from Anambra State is an experienced politician who has served the Peoples Democratic Party in different capacities both in Anambra State and at the national secretariat of the party.

“Pedro is a seasoned media personality from Edo State with rich experience in political communication.”