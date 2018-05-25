Atiku alerts on threats of cholera outbreak in Adamawa, Kano

In a statement by his media office, Abubakar regretted the deaths that have occurred since the outbreak of the disease and urged the governments at both the state and federal levels to expedite action by coming to the aid of those infected and stop the spread of the disease before it gets deadlier.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to come to the aid of scores of persons affected by cholera outbreak in Mubi, Adamawa State and Wulari settlement in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

The former Vice President made the call on Friday against the backdrop of the death of 12 persons already from the scourge of the disease in Mubi and four in Kano.

In a statement by his media office, Abubakar regretted the deaths that have occurred since the outbreak of the disease and urged the governments at both the state and federal levels to expedite action by coming to the aid of those infected and stop the spread of the disease before it gets deadlier.

Abubakar noted that government’s intervention has become inevitable because the local authorities do not possess the manpower to handle an outbreak of cholera or of any disease of this magnitude.

He called on Nigerians, especially in the affected regions, to be on high alert and make it a priority to observe personal and environmental hygiene.

The Waziri Adamawa reminded that an operation centre has also been set up in Mubi General Hospital, where all suspected cases should be reported to 08031230359 and 07080601139.