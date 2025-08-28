Atiku advocates urgent reforms after Abuja-Kaduna train derailment

Former Vice President 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over Tuesday’s derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja-Kaduna route, calling for urgent reforms in the nation’s transport system.

Atiku, in a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said while it was a relief that no lives were lost, the incident highlighted glaring safety gaps that must be addressed without delay.

“I am deeply concerned about the derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna train on Tuesday, which resulted in injuries to at least 14 passengers.

“It is a relief that there were no fatalities, but this incident underscores the urgent need for action,” he stated.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide transparent updates on the incident and ensure stronger safety protocols to restore public confidence in the country’s rail services.

“We need transparent updates and a commitment to strengthening safety protocols that will restore public confidence in our rail infrastructure system,” he added.

Recall that a passenger train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, leaving several carriages overturned and causing panic among travellers.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed that six passengers sustained injuries in the incident, which prompted the deployment of a go-team to the site to gather evidence, engage stakeholders, and begin an investigation into the accident.

