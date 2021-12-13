Atiku Abubakar mourns Soun of Ogbomosholand

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he was sad about the death of the long reigning Soun of Ogbomosho land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

Abubakar made this known in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria by his Media Office on Sunday.

He said that the news of the demise of the famous traditional ruler came to him as a rude shock.

“It was a shock even when the Soun died on Sunday, at the ripe age of 95 and 48 years of reign on his traditional throne,” he said.

He described the late Soun as a colourful traditional ruler, whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomosholand in many remarkable ways.

He said: “I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomosho land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III.

“Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments.”

According to Abubakar, the paramount ruler lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler, whose reign was remarkably outstanding.”

Abubakar condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the good people of Ogbomosho land.

“I express my deepest condolences to the Oyo State government on the loss of their traditional ruler with towering credentials. I pray that God grants his soul a peaceful repose,” the statement said.