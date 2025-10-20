Atiku Abubakar elevates aide to SSA 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has approved the promotion of his Special Assistant (SA) on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, to the position of Senior Special Assistant (SSA).

The promotion, according to a statement by Paul Ibe, Abubakar Media Adviser, is in recognition of his loyalty, commitment, and selfless service to the Waziri Adamawa.

Shaibu was appointed as Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communication in 2018.

The teacher, seasoned journalist, and crisis communication expert has nearly three decades of experience in media and public relations.